‘Mayans M.C.’ Star Clayton Cardenas To Executive Produce & Star Opposite Taraji P. Henson In Drama ‘Time Alone’

EXCLUSIVE: Clayton Cardenas (Mayans M.C.) has signed on to star opposite Taraji P. Henson in Alessandro Camon’s drama Time Alone, based on his play. The pic will begin production in Los Angeles in July.

In the film, Cardenas will play Gabriel, a young man convicted of killing a gang rival. His journey intersects with Anna (Henson), the mother of a police officer murdered in the line of duty, as they both end up in the world’s most lonely places: a solitary confinement prison cell, and the silent house of a grieving mother.

Cardenas was originally slated to play Gabriel onstage when the Belle Rêve production premiered at Los Angeles Theatre Center, before scheduling complications arose. Time Alone went on to receive the Stage Raw Award and Critics Award for Best Play, along with other nominations. Emanuel Morretti’s Motus Studios will finance and produce the film with Oakhurst Entertainment’s Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic. Cardenas’ manager Marni Rosenzweig will also produce for The Rosenzweig Group, alongside Escape Artists’ Todd Black, TPH Entertainment and Suzanne Warren, with Cardenas exec producing alongside Jason Tamasco and Zak Kristofek of Traction Pictures.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Clayton on a film that means so much to both of us, and to everyone involved,” said Camon. “Clayton’s powerful work in Mayans M.C brought his talent to a wide audience, but I’m a believer from the early days. He has the heart of a warrior and the soul of a poet.”

Said Cardenas: “From the moment I auditioned for the role in 2017, I had a gut instinct I would be portraying this character. To see it go from the theater stages to film feels fully aligned with what I ultimately envisioned for this project. I am truly honored to be working with my costar Taraji, whose body of work I’ve always admired, and to bring life to the words of Alessandro, who I am deeply in awe of. These two are the type of artists I continue to strive to work with to leave a dent in the universe.”

Added Rosenzweig: “Alessandro Camon wrote a beautiful play that has resonated with me for years. I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing his words back to life in a new medium.”

Cardenas is best known for his role as Angel Reyes on FX’s biker drama Mayans M.C., which recently returned for its fourth season. The actor also has appeared on such series as American Crime, Law & Order: SVU, Snowfall and S.W.A.T. In addition to acting, he is a spoken-word poet and painter whose large-scale canvas work has caught the attention of collectors across the country.

The Rosenzweig Group is a talent management and production company based in Los Angeles, which most recently produced the film Going Places alongside Stampede Ventures and has several other film and TV projects in development.

Cardenas is repped by The Rosenzweig Group and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.