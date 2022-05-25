Matthew McConaughey Addresses School Shooting In His Texas Hometown: “This Is An Epidemic We Can Control”

“As you are all aware, there was another mass shooting today, this time in my hometown of Uvalde, Texas,” Matthew McConaughey wrote in a message posted to social media tonight.

The Oscar winner spent the first 12 years of his life in Uvalde, which is about 80 miles west of San Antonio and where today 19 students and 2 adults were massacred in a school shooting.

In his missive, McConaughey asked Americans to find common ground, to “renegotiate our wants from our needs.”

He laid blame at every American adult’s feet, regardless of party affiliation.

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”

His suggestion is some true soul searching.

“The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”

And then action, asking ourselves, “What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighborhood tomorrow?”