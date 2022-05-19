Matt Shakman To Direct & Exec Produce Apple’s Godzilla And The Titans Series

WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman has been tapped to direct the first two episodes of Apple TV+s upcoming live-action Godzilla and the Titans series based on Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise, from Legendary Television.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled Monsterverse series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

The series is produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast), who serves as showrunner, and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye). The series is also executive produced by Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell. Executive producing for Toho Co. Ltd. are Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita.

Shakman most recently helmed the Disney+/Marvel series WandaVision, which earned him an Emmy nomination for directing. He’s currently directing the Hulu limited series Immigrant and is set to direct the next untitled Star Wars film for Paramount and Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams.