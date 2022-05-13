‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ Canceled By Hulu after One Season

Hulu is bidding farewell to another one of its Marvel properties. M.O.D.O.K., the streamer’s adult animated show from Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, has been canceled after one season.

Oswalt also voiced the title role — a supervillain struggling to balance his company and family. Other actors who lent their voice to the action were Ben Schwartz, Aimee Garcia, Jon Daly, Melissa Fumero, Sam Richardson, Beck Bennett and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Hulu has struggled to find success with its properties from Marvel, which is one of the main brands on Disney+, the Walt Disney Co.’s flagship streaming platform. The live-action series Helstrom was canceled after one season and two of the four planned animated series – Howard The Duck and Tigra & Dazzler – didn’t move forward. All the projects originated at Marvel Television, the defunct television division that was run by Jeph Loeb. It shut down in 2020 and oversight of the TV projects moved to Marvel Studios.

Apparently, the streamer remains committed to the animated genre; it’s home to Futurama and Solar Opposites, as an example. And it still has Hit-Monkey, a Marvel title created by Will Speck and Josh Gordon that launched in November. It’s about a Japanese snow monkey that tries to take down Tokyo’s crime underworld with the ghost of an American assassin by his side.