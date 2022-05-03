Martha Stewart And “Foodie Friends” Emeril Lagasse & Christopher Kimball Reveal Roku Original Series – NewFronts

Roku welcomed three food luminaries to its NewFronts presentation, announcing new original series with Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse and Milk Street Studios’ Christopher Kimball.

Stewart served as the host for the food initiative, delivering brief remarks and introducing her three series before bringing her “foodie friends” Lagasse and Kimball onstage.

Four decades after publishing her first cookbook in 1982, Stewart said she now makes content “for every screen imaginable.” In addition to Stewart’s three series, Lagasse and Kimball will each shepherd two. (Read full descriptions below.)

The shows will all stream on the Roku Channel, which is a gateway for a host of streaming options, including library fare, live channels and a growing roster of originals. Last week, Roku announced that the 5-year-old Roku Channel now has reach to households with 80 million people and is a Top 5 streaming channel among its 61.2 million active account holders.

Related Story Amazon's Rising Clout In Streaming Ad Business Steps Into Spotlight At NewFronts