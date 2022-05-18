Marnie Schulenburg Dies: ‘As The World Turns’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actress Was 37

UPDATE, with reunion video Marnie Schulenburg, the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress who played Alison Stewart on As the World Turns from 2007 to 2010, died Tuesday of metastatic breast cancer at a hospital in Bloomfield, NJ. She was 37.

Her death was confirmed by Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment.

Schulenburg was the wife of actor Zack Robidas, who plays the right-wing TV journalist Mark Ravenhead on HBO’s Succession.

Born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Schulenburg moved to New York City in 2006 to audition for acting roles, soon taking part in readings at Dramatists Guild of America and The Flux Theatre Ensemble. Within a year of her relocation, she was cast in the central role of Alison Stewart, and appeared in a crossover episode with The Young and the Restless. She remained with ATWT until its final episode in 2010, and was nominated that year in the Outstanding Younger Actress category of the Daytime Emmys.

Several years after the cancelation of ATWT, Schulenburg appeared in the Prospect Park reboot of One Life to Live.

Other TV credits include Blue Bloods, Army Wives, Royal Pains, Tainted Dreams, Elementary, The Good Fight and City on a Hill.

Schulenburg was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. In addition to her husband, she is survived by their daughter Coda, who was born five months prior to the cancer diagnosis.

In a 2020 Zoom reunion with fellow ATWT cast mates Alexandra Chando, Van Hansis, Agim Kaba and Jake Silbermann on the YouTube channel The Locher Room, Schulenburg talks about her new baby, reminisces about her first day on set and about taking up yoga during the Covid quarantine. Watch the reunion below (Schulenburg arrives at the 36:20 mark).