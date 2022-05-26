Marilyn Manson Lawsuit Brought By Former Assistant Dismissed, Judge Rules Can’t Be Brought Again

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael L. Stern said Wednesday that a former assistant to rocker Marilyn Manson had “too few facts too keep this case in court” and was brought too late to meet the statute of limitations rules. He dismissed the case “with prejudice,” meaning Manson can’t be sued again over the same allegations.

Ashley Walters, a former assistant to Manson between 2010 to 2011, sued him in May 2021. She alleged sexual harassment, abuse, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and wrongful termination, according to court documents.

The assistant claimed repressed memories delayed her filing the lawsuit. Walters’ attorney, Tanya Sukhija-Cohen, said that her client “couldn’t exercise her claims because she was unaware they occurred until the memories came back.”

Walters claimed her memories were jogged after attended a support group with other women who have alleged Manson abused them. Sukhija-Cohen likened Walters’ experience to that of Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco, who has also alleged sexual abuse and filed a lawsuit against Manson.