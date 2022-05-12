Maria Taylor Named New Host Of NBC’s ‘Football Night In America’

NBC Sports said Thursday that Maria Taylor will be the new host of , NBC’s weekly studio show that leads into the network’s .

Taylor, who joined NBC from ESPN less than a year ago, had been a co-host of the Sunday primetime program alongside Mike Tirico, who is joining the SNF booth this upcoming season alongside Cris Collinsworth. He replaces Al Michaels, who exited after the end of this past season and is moving to Amazon to call its nascent slate of Thursday night NFL games.

In addition to the FNA role, Taylor executive producing an eight-part documentary series on the history of the Black quarterback in the NFL. It eventually will stream on Peacock.

Since joining NBC, Taylor has had roles including hosting the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics and the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show.

“Maria is the perfect choice to carry the legacy forward of anchoring the most-watched studio show in sports,” NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said in announcing her promotion.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football has been broadcast TV’s most-watched show for 11 consecutive years.