Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Scarlett Johansson Lawyer John Berlinski Moves To Bird Marella As Partner

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Francis Coppola Sets ‘Megalopolis’ Cast: Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight & Laurence Fishburne
Read the full story

Maria Taylor Named New Host Of NBC’s ‘Football Night In America’

Maria Taylor
Maria Taylor NBC

NBC Sports said Thursday that Maria Taylor will be the new host of Football Night in America, NBC’s weekly studio show that leads into the network’s Sunday Night Football.

Taylor, who joined NBC from ESPN less than a year ago, had been a co-host of the Sunday primetime program alongside Mike Tirico, who is joining the SNF booth this upcoming season alongside Cris Collinsworth. He replaces Al Michaels, who exited after the end of this past season and is moving to Amazon to call its nascent slate of Thursday night NFL games.

In addition to the FNA role, Taylor executive producing an eight-part documentary series on the history of the Black quarterback in the NFL. It eventually will stream on Peacock.

Since joining NBC, Taylor has had roles including hosting the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics and the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show.

“Maria is the perfect choice to carry the legacy forward of anchoring the most-watched studio show in sports,” NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said in announcing her promotion.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football has been broadcast TV’s most-watched show for 11 consecutive years.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad