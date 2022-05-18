Management Firm YMU Launches U.S. Entertainment Division With Former UTA & ICM Execs

EXCLUSIVE: UK management firm YMU is launching a U.S. entertainment division under the leadership of former UTA agent April Tombs.

As a branding and endorsements agent at UTA Tombs navigated partnerships for clients including Hilary Duff, Queen Latifah, Anthony Anderson, Jenna Dewan, and Brooke Shields. She has joined YMU as Managing Director, YMU Entertainment, US.

She will be joined in the U.S. by her former long-term colleague at UTA, agent Spencer Goldstein, and endorsements agent Jared Greenwald from ICM, who between them have previously worked with talent including Emily Ratajkowski, Cillian Murphy, Jessica Alba, Laverne Cox, Don Cheadle, Madelyn Cline, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Maitreyi Ramakrisham, Eric Andre and Christopher Walken.

The company, which specializes in music, sport and entertainment management, already has offices in LA, New York and Washington, as well as London and Manchester in the UK.

YMU operates divisions for music, sport, entertainment, art, social, books, and business management. The global team comprises at least 350 executives. The firm’s 60+ UK entertainment team is led by Global MD of YMU Entertainment, Holly Bott.

Clients include Steve Aoki, The Rolling Stones, Nick Cave, Pentatonix, Common, Graham Norton, Ant & Dec, Tyler Adams, Clint Dempsey, 3LAU, David Walliams, Olly Alexander and Slime Sunday.

Commented April Tombs, Managing Director, YMU Entertainment, US: “As the entertainment landscape continues to evolve, I’ve admired – and share – YMU’s client-first business approach executed through creativity and innovation. I am thrilled to join this amazing team and lead the expansion of the Entertainment division within the US.”



Mary Bekhait, Group CEO, YMU, said: “The launch of a US Entertainment division is incredibly exciting and is the first in a number of investments the Group will be making as we further establish our reach in the US. In April we found an exceptional leader who will work closely with our Group Entertainment MD, Holly Bott, to deliver first class 360 client service. I am excited to build and replicate the success we have enjoyed in the UK within the US.”

Holly Bott, Global MD, YMU Entertainment, added: “April’s appointment feels like an exciting, natural expansion to the YMU Entertainment division and furthers our commitment to delivering world-class, talent-first management. We have a unique opportunity in the US market with this outstanding number of appointments in April, Jared and Spencer, and I look forward to working with them to deliver an exceptional service and business offering for our elite YMU talent.”