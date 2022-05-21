‘Rampage’ & ‘Billions’ Star Malin Akerman Leads Thriller ‘Us Or Them’, Latest Movie To Shoot On St Kitts And Nevis — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Rampage, Billions and Watchmen star Malin Åkerman is starring with Jack Donnelly (Atlantis), Wayne Gordon (Angel Has Fallen), Nicole Bartlett (Jim), Celine Arden (The Hustle) and Sam Cassidy (Guilt) in action-thriller film Us Or Them.

Directed by Tom Paton (Black Ops), the film is written by Nicole Bartlett from a story by Paton. The project recently wrapped production in the islands of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. MSR International is handling world sales in Cannes.

In Us Or Them, while enjoying a luxury holiday won on a mobile game app, childhood best friends Jude (Jack Donnelly) and Andy (Wayne Gordon) agree to play another game despite the foreboding caveat that once the game begins, they must play to the end. Enticed by the $20M grand prize by a mysterious woman called The Officiator (Malin Akerman), the duo signs up for a deadly round of ‘Us Or Them’ where matching with your partner is critical and mutual trust is profoundly tested. As the game progresses, the penalties for disagreement escalate along with the prize money. The pair soon realize that failure to agree will have dire consequences not just for them, but also for their family members. Above is a first look image.

Pic is produced by MSR Media’s Philippe Martinez and Highfield Grange Studios’ Alan Latham. The film is executive-produced by Karinne Behr and Lee Beasley from MSR Media, Alastair Burlingham and Gary Raskin of Sherborne Media, alongside Danny Chan and Jacob Katsman. Production financing is being provided by Sherborne Media.

Martinez highlighted: “Following his superb direction on Assailant, we are delighted to reteam with Tom Paton, a filmmaker who uses the idyllic settings of St Kitts and Nevis as the perfect counterpoint to his electrifying tale in Us Or Them. I’m pleased that we were able to assemble a sterling cast headlined by Malin Åkerman, Jack Donnelly and Wayne Gordon whose proven talents in both dramatic and action sequences helped bring Nicole Bartlett’s chilling script to life.”

The project is the latest film to shoot under the multi-film program struck last year between MSR Media and the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. It is the fifth film to be shot on the island as part of the deal, which sees the local government offer access to multiple locations across the island and hotel support for visiting cast members.