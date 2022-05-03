Major Film Studio To Open In UK’s Wycombe; Hollywood Feature To Begin Filming There Later This Year

Another UK studio is to open later this year in the UK town of Wycombe and a Hollywood feature film will start shooting there.

Temporary planning applications have been submitted to support the unknown Hollywood feature and an application for a permanent studio will follow later this year, transforming a 26-acre site into a 295,000 sq ft eight-stage boutique studio that operator Stage Fifty said will support around 1,200 jobs and create more than £300M ($380M) of economic output.

Studio Fifty said the sustainable plan includes sound stages and production buildings with green credentials.

Studio Fifty CEO James Enright said the company has been “working behind the scenes for two years” on the studio following the success of other sites in Farnborough and Winnersh.

He added: “Ideal for independent productions and global franchises alike, the studio will establish High Wycombe as a destination for national and international film and high-end television projects, attracting the world’s most innovative content creators and inspiring a new generation of British filmmakers in the heart of Buckinghamshire.”

The news comes with a string of studios launching all over the UK to support the high-end TV and film boom.

Most recently, HOP Studios in Central Bedfordshire was unveiled, preceded by around one studio per month since the start of the year including three in London and another in Manchester.