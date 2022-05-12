‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled By CBS After 4 Seasons

CBS is not proceeding with a fifth season of Magnum P.I. With Bull announcing in January that its current sixth season will be its last, Magnum P.I. is the most established CBS series to be canceled this season. As a Top 25 show in total viewers, it also may be the most watched broadcast series to get the axe this upfront season.

A reboot of the 1980s drama, which starred Tom Selleck, the new Magnum P.I. was headlined by Jay Hernandez and was a rare broadcast drama with a Latino lead. Its cancellation came after lengthy and complex talks between CBS and lead studio Universal Television, which also is behind CBS’ FBI franchise and The Equalizer. Following tough negotiations, the other four series, which are among CBS’ top ratings performers, received multi-season renewals.

I hear Magnum P.I.’s cancellation was a business decision as the two sides could not come to an agreement on the license fee as lower overall linear ratings have been pushing down on what networks are willing to spend on shows. The problem is most pronounced when a series comes from an outside studio as is the case with Magnum P.I.

Also likely factoring into the decision to cancel Magnum P.I. is the strength of CBS’ crop of drama pilots this season, which put additional pressure on the hourlong bubble series.

Magnum P.I. follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a private investigator and former Navy SEAL, who solves crimes in the state, after returning home from Afghanistan and repurposing his military skills.

Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill also starred. The show’s fourth and final season wrapped its run May 6.

The series is based on the 1980s drama created by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson. Eric Guggenheim, Justin Lin, John Davis, John Fox, and Danielle Woodrow are executive producers.