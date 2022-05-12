‘Magnum P.I.’ Co-Creator Says Reboot “Was My Dream Come True” Following CBS Cancellation, Cast Reacts

The case of Magnum P.I. has closed on CBS, leaving the creative minds and the cast of the reboot series feeling bittersweet about its cancellation.

Amid a slew of cancellations and renewals heading into next week’s upfront presentation, CBS revealed that it will not renew Magnum P.I., starring Jay Hernandez, for a fifth season. Additional CBS titles no longer moving forward are B Positive, United States of All, How We Roll and Good Sam. Shortly after the news broke, co-creator Peter Lenkov took to social media to react and respond to Magnum fans’ questions .

“[It] was my dream come true rebooting it,” Lenkov tweeted in response to one fan who hopes he and Hernandez can continue to collaborate down the road.

“Grateful it even happened…getting a reboot to click is a hard…and this one did. Lucky for that,” he responded to another fan tweet, who condemned the network’s “terrible decision.”

Also reacting to the news was Tim Kang, who appeared opposite Hernandez and Perdita Weeks as Detective Gordon Katsumoto. Kang thanked devoted Magnum P.I. fans, noting “we never have gotten this far without you.”

“The #MagnumWriters created fun and compelling stories week after week and it’s been an honor being part of this cast and crew,” he continued. “Aloha!”

Martin Martinez, who joined the series in its fourth and final season as Cade, also reacted to the news. See the tweets below. Deadline will continue to update this post as more reactions roll in.

Grateful it even happened… getting a reboot to click is hard… and this one did. Lucky for that https://t.co/IKkROPKoem — Peter M. Lenkov (@PLenkov) May 12, 2022

Thanks for the kind words. Was my dream come true rebooting it https://t.co/BTifY0gUd6 — Peter M. Lenkov (@PLenkov) May 12, 2022

Thank you to all of you for supporting @MagnumPICBS through 4 seasons. We never would have gotten this far without you. The @MagnumWriters created fun and compelling stories week after week and it’s been an honor being a part of this cast and crew. Aloha! ❤️ — Tim Kang (@Tim__Kang) May 12, 2022