Maggie Haskins Named Partner At Artists First Management & Production

Maggie Haskins has a new title at Artists First: She’s been upped to partner.

Having started at the company more than 12 years ago as an intern, Haskins is considered an integral part of the company. Her focus is on female representation in front of and behind the camera, with clients like writer/producer Jen D’Angelo (Hocus Pocus 2), Stephanie Laing (Physical), Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight), Betsy Thomas (My Boys), Tawny Newsome (Space Force), comedian Heather McMahan, and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee head writer Kristen Bartlett.

She’s also producing the untitled sister comedy feature alongside her colleague Itay Reiss; it’s from Gloria Sanchez Productions at 20th for Hulu and stars Awkwafina and Sandra Oh. It was written by D’Angelo.

“I am so honored and thrilled to join the partnership at Artists First,” Haskins said in a statement. “I am grateful that from day one, my partners and colleagues believed in and supported me. This has been an incredible journey so far, and I look forward to continuing to work on behalf of our inspiring clients. This might be the thing that will finally help stop my mom from mistakenly calling me an agent.”

“Maggie embodies everything that Artists First is about,” according to a statement from the Artist First Partners. “Her strong representation of her clients. Her selfless dedication to the company as a teammate, mentor, leader, and communicator makes her the ideal partner.”

Artists First is a talent management and production company representing actors, writers, directors and producers in all entertainment mediums. Clients include Jordan Peele, Martin Lawrence, Awkwafina, John Travolta, Kenya Barris, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Niecy Nash, Ed Helms, Will Arnett, Ike Barinholtz, Paul Walter Hauser, Kate McKinnon, Rhys Darby. Rose McIver, Thomas Lennon, Jamie Pressly, Alyson Hannigan, Michael Showalter, John M Chu, Lior Raz, Sam Richardson, Mitch Hurwitz, Patrick Sommerville, Tim Carvel, Rob Riggle, Cristela Alonzo, among others.

The company has produced 26 television series, 25 feature films, and 20 plus comedy specials on the production side, including blackish, Grownish, Key and Peele, The Last OG, Hit & Run, Murderville, Reno 911!, Wet Hot American Summer, and Awkwafina is Nora From Queens. Features include Central Intelligence, Keanu, and A Futile & Stupid Gesture.

Artists First is also a part of the studio Artists Road that makes low-budget comedies in partnership with Spyglass.