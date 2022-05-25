MagellanTV: Docs Streamer Readies First ‘War & Military Week’ With ZDF Studios & Doclights Series ‘Beyond The Myth: The SS Unveiled’

Documentary streaming service Magellan is to kick off its inaugural ‘War & Military Week’ tomorrow (May 26) with the premiere of its original series Beyond the Myth: The SS Unveiled.

Produced by Doclights for ZDF, in association with ZDF Studios and MagellanTV, Beyond the Myth will anchor a weeklong lineup of doc series and films that spotlight historic global conflicts and the military strategies and achievements that have shaped the modern world.

The series offers a detailed look into the origins, intricacies and twisted motivations of the SS (the Schutzstaffel), Nazi Germany’s paramilitary unit, which was a key architect of the Holocaust. It’s directed by Gabriele Rose, produced by Victoria Vorbroker and executive produced by Stefan Bomhof.

All six, hour-long episodes of Beyond the Myth will drop, with the first episode will also be made available to non-subscribers throughout ‘War & Military Week,’ – which debuts runs until Monday June 6, the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

MagellanTV Managing Director Greg Diefenbach said: “MagellanTV is built for documentary lovers – history buffs, science geeks, true-crime junkies – who crave deeper, more detailed explorations into a variety of fascinating topics. Beyond the Myth is a prime example of content that offers a uniquely compelling, meticulous and comprehensive portrait of its subject matter, and we’re thrilled to partner with ZDF to debut this new series on MagellanTV.”

The ‘War & Military Week’ will also offer curated shows such as The Day When, Civil War: The Untold Story, WWII in the Pacific and Impossible Peace: The Time Between World Wars, which come from MagellanTV’s library.