Magnolia Acquires US On ‘King’s Land,’ Period Epic Reunites Mads Mikkelsen With Nikolaj Arcel

Magnolia Pictures acquired U.S. rights from TrustNordisk to King’s Land, a period epic starring Mads Mikkelsen and produced by Danish production house Zentropa. The film will be directed by Nikolaj Arcel, and is written by Arcel and Anders Thomas Jensen. Jensen and Mikkelsen most recently collaborated on Riders of Justice, and Arcel and Mikkelsen on the Oscar-nominated A Royal Affair. Production starts this summer.

In the mid-1700s, Danish King Frederik V declared that the wild heath of Jutland should be tamed, cultivated, and colonized so that civilization could spread, and new taxes be generated for the royal house. However, no one dared to follow the King’s decree. The heath meant certain death – a godforsaken place haunted by ravenous wolves, highwaymen, and brutal and unforgiving nature. But in the late summer of 1755, a lone soldier named Ludvig Kahlen rode into the heath in stubborn pursuit of a lifelong dream, determined to reach his goal: the heath would either bring him the wealth and honor he had long sought…or get the better of him.

“We’re truly excited to be back in business with Nikolaj, Anders Thomas and Mads,” said Magnolia Pictures President Eamonn Bowles. “This is a momentous project and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences.”

“I had the great pleasure of working with the amazing Magnolia team on A ROYAL AFFAIR, and I’m beyond thrilled that they’ve boarded KING’S LAND at this early stage,” said Arcel. “It feels like coming home.”