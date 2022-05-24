‘Madame Web’: Celeste O’Connor Joins Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson In Sony’s Marvel Pic

Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) has signed on to star alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in S.J. Clarkson’s Sony film Madame Web, based on the Marvel comics by writer Denny O’Neil and artist John Romita Jr.

Madame Web is the next entry and first female character to be developed within the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters. The film will be an origin story of the clairvoyant, whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world. Details with regard to the character O’Connor will be playing have not been disclosed.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the film, with Kerem Sanga having penned an earlier draft. It’s set for release in theaters on July 7, 2023—on the heels of J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson, which is slated for release on January 13.

O’Connor will next be seen in MGM’s drama A Good Person, from writer-director Zach Braff, which has them starring opposite Morgan Freeman and Florence Pugh. The actor can currently be seen sharing the screen with Joey King in Paramount+’s The In Between, and also recently appeared in Jason Reitman’s feature Ghostbusters: Afterlife for Columbia Pictures. They starred with Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton in the popular Blumhouse feature Freaky, and co-starred in the independent feature Selah and the Spades, which was acquired by Amazon following its premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Additional film credits include Netflix’s Irreplaceable You, where they played a younger version of Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s character, and the indie Wetlands, which had them sharing the screen with Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jennifer Ehle and Anthony Mackie.

O’Connor is represented by Paradigm, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Granderson Des Rochers.