M88 Signs Supermodel And Actress Joan Smalls

EXCLUSIVE: Supermodel and actress Joan Smalls has signed with M88.

Smalls, who hails from Puerto Rico, began modeling in 2007 and exploded onto the runway scene after walking in the Spring/Summer 2010 Givenchy Couture show.

A year later, she made history as Estée Lauder’s first Latina brand ambassador. She is also the face of David Yurman and Ralph Lauren.

In 2012, Smalls was awarded the title of “Model of the Year” at the Ninth Annual Style Awards and has been ranked the No. 1 model in the world on models.com.

Now as one of the most sought after supermodels, she’s partnered with major global brands such as Marc Jacobs, Stuart Weitzman, Moschino, Calvin Klein, Chanel, Hugo Boss, Tom Ford, and Gucci.

Smalls has also been honing her craft as an actress working in 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2 for Lionsgate and in Netflix’s hit romantic comedy Set It Up a year later.

On the small screen, she’s appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race, Lip Sync Battle, and Movie Night With Karlie Kloss.

Aside from her modeling career, she gives back to the community via involvement in various non-profit organizations, such as The Fifteen Percent Pledge.

Smalls will continue to be represented by IMG and WME.