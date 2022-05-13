Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Netflix Pledges To Spend Subscribers’ Money “Wisely,” Respect “Artistic Expression” In Newly Revised Version Of Its Fabled Culture Deck

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Bart & Fleming: Why 'The Godfather' Series Is An Offer To Refuse For One Of Us; The Battle Between Truth & Storytelling In 'The Offer' & 'Winning Time'
Read the full story

M88 Signs ‘Ramy’ Writer & Producer Amir Sulaiman

Amir-Sulaiman
Antar Hanif

EXCLUSIVE: Grammy-nominated poet, screenwriter, producer, and director Amir Sulaiman has signed with M88.

Sulaiman most recently served as writer and producer on Season 2 of the hit Hulu series Ramy.

On the music front, he earned a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for his collaboration with Dave Chappelle on their album 8:46. Sulaiman has also released music with Robert Glasper; they performed their song “In Tune” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year.

Since getting his start on HBO’s groundbreaking series Def Poetry Jam in 2004, Sulaiman has performed across the U.S. and beyond which he continues to do when timing allows.

Drawing inspiration from hip-hop lyricism, Sulaiman’s poems blend subjects of love, and tragedy, as well as what it means to reconcile humanity with the unprecedented trials of modernity. His published book of poetry Love, Gnosis & Other Suicide Attempts (2012) received critical acclaim, in addition to his unique album trilogy The Meccan Openings (2011), The Medinan Openings (2012), and The Opening (2013). He continues to build out a slate of projects that elevate the larger poetry industry under his company True+Living Media.

Sulaiman will continue to be represented by Andre Des Rochers at Granderson Des Rochers.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad