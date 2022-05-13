M88 Signs ‘Ramy’ Writer & Producer Amir Sulaiman

EXCLUSIVE: Grammy-nominated poet, screenwriter, producer, and director Amir Sulaiman has signed with M88.

Sulaiman most recently served as writer and producer on Season 2 of the hit Hulu series Ramy.

On the music front, he earned a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for his collaboration with Dave Chappelle on their album 8:46. Sulaiman has also released music with Robert Glasper; they performed their song “In Tune” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year.

Since getting his start on HBO’s groundbreaking series Def Poetry Jam in 2004, Sulaiman has performed across the U.S. and beyond which he continues to do when timing allows.

Drawing inspiration from hip-hop lyricism, Sulaiman’s poems blend subjects of love, and tragedy, as well as what it means to reconcile humanity with the unprecedented trials of modernity. His published book of poetry Love, Gnosis & Other Suicide Attempts (2012) received critical acclaim, in addition to his unique album trilogy The Meccan Openings (2011), The Medinan Openings (2012), and The Opening (2013). He continues to build out a slate of projects that elevate the larger poetry industry under his company True+Living Media.

Sulaiman will continue to be represented by Andre Des Rochers at Granderson Des Rochers.