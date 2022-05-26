‘Lupin’ Star Omar Sy Strikes First-Look TV Deal With HBO Max

HBO Max is getting into business with Omar Sy.

The star of Netflix’s Lupin has struck a first look television deal with the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer.

He will develop international series with the digital platform including shows out of France.

It comes after Sy, who operates his own Paris and LA-based production company Korokoro, struck a multi-year film deal with Netflix last year.

Sy broke out with his performance in French film The Intouchables, which was remade in the U.S. as The Upside starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, before becoming a global success with French crime thriller series Lupin. The series has run for ten episodes and has been renewed for a third chapter, starring Sy as Assane Diop, a man inspired by the adventures of master thief Arsene Lupin. His latest film Father and Soldier debuted at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and he also stars in Jurassic World Dominion.

Sy said, “I am very happy to be partnering with HBO Max who share my dreams of developing globally appealing content for audiences around the world, including French speaking Africa, France and the United States.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max added, “Omar Sy is one of the great talents of our time and it has been thrilling to watch his global star rise after enjoying such a celebrated acting career in his native France. We are honored to be partnering with Omar and are looking forward to what we’ll accomplish together in the years ahead amid HBO Max’s increasing global expansion.”

He is repped by CAA, Agence Adequat in France and Warren Dern at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.