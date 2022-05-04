Luke Macfarlane Inks Exclusive Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media Family Networks

EXCLUSIVE: Luke Macfarlane, best known for his roles in Brothers & Sisters and Smash, has signed an exclusive multi-picture deal with Crown Media Family Networks.

Macfarlane is set to star in Moriah’s Lighthouse, a new movie premiering in June on Hallmark Channel.

“Luke is an actor whose ability to bring to life characters with heart makes him a fan favorite and we are lucky to work with him,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Crown Media’s Executive Vice President, Programming.

“I’m excited to be part of the joy that Hallmark brings to their viewers, not only for Christmas but to be able to participate in telling these heartfelt stories all year long,” Macfarlane added. “I’m really grateful to have this opportunity.”

Macfarlane made his feature debut in Bill Condon’s Kinsey. He was recently seen in the Netflix feature Single All the Way and is set to appear in Universal Pictures’ upcoming BROS. His past TV credits include playing Scotty Wandell on ABC’s Brothers & Sisters and D’avin Jaqobis on the Syfy series Killjoys. He also appeared on Mercy Street and Smash.

His most recent credits for Hallmark Channel include A Valentine’s Match, Chateau Christmas and Taking a Shot at Love as well as Christmas in My Heart for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. In theatre, he has appeared on Broadway in The Normal Heart and Off Broadway in plays including The Busy World of Hushed, Where Do We Live and Juvenilia.

Macfarlane is repped by Management 360, APA and attorney Will Jacobson at Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson + Christopher, LLP.