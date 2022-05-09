Luis Gnecco, More To Topline Thriller ‘Confessions’ For Sony Pictures International

EXCLUSIVE: Luis Gnecco (The Two Popes), Claudia Ramírez (Nice Sunday) and Juan Manuel Bernal (Perfect Obedience) will lead the upcoming thriller Confessions, from Sony Pictures International Productions, Alameda Films and Zamora Films, which has wrapped production in Mexico. Also amongst the cast is Ana Claudia Talancón (The Crime of Padre Amaro), who will make a special appearance.

The film from award-winning writer-director Carlos Carrera (The Crime of Padre Amaro) sees a young child from an affluent Mexico City family go missing. At night, hours after the disappearance, a man arrives at the family home to discuss the child’s return. The terms are not monetary, rather a confession from one family member that has committed a terrible act. One by one, confession by confession, the intruder exposes each family member—unveiling their deepest, shocking secrets.

Alberto Chimal (7:19) wrote the screenplay. Daniel Birman Ripstein produced for Alameda Films, with Gerardo Moran from Zamora Films. Raymundo Díaz-González is overseeing for Sony Pictures International Productions, which holds worldwide distribution rights to the film, including in Mexico.

“As we continue to expand our portfolio and are committed in creating diverse local content in Mexico, we are delighted for the opportunity to collaborate with such a prestigious and talented director like Carlos Carrera and with everyone at Alameda Films and Zamora Films,” said Shebnem Askin, who heads up Sony Pictures International Productions with Michael Rifkin.

“Carlos is a precise and meticulous filmmaker and we are honored to be working with him again,” added Ripstein. “Shebnem Askin, Michael Rifkin, Ray Díaz-González and the whole team at Sony Pictures International Productions and Philip Alexander and his team at Sony Pictures Releasing International have always been enthusiasts of our movie and we are excited to be collaborating with them. We couldn’t think of a better home for this thrilling film.”

The local-language production arm of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group, Sony Pictures International Productions releases over 30 films annually across 12 territories around the world. Gnecco is repped by Talent on the Road Management; Ramírez by Jerry ML; Bernal by JMB Talent Management; and Talancón by GET Agency and Vision Entertainment.