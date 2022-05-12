‘The Hating Game’ Star Lucy Hale Reunites With Director Peter Hutchings For Rom-Com ‘Which Brings Me To You’ – Cannes Market

The Hating Game star Lucy Hale is to reunite with director Peter Hutchings in rom-com Which Brings Me To You.

Mister Smith Entertainment will launch sales at Cannes Market next week on the pic, which will see Pretty Little Liars and Roadkill star Hale play Jane, a freelance journalist, who meets a photographer Will and is immediately drawn to him at a mutual friend’s wedding. After the pair sneak off to hook up in the coat room, all signs point to an empty one-night stand. Instead, over the next 24 hours, they share stories of their most embarrassing sexual encounters, first loves, heartbreak and whirlwind romances, discovering each other through heartwarming, hilarious and sometimes tragic tales.

The pic sees Hale and Hutchings reunite following last year’s The Hating Game for Hulu, which starred Hale and Austin Stowell as two executive assistants forced to work together when their publishing companies are merged. Hale has just finished shooting on The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry and is also exec producing Which Brings Me To You.

Based on the novel by Julianna Baggott and Steve Almond and adapted for the screen by Keith Bunin, the film is produced by BCDF Pictures, with Mister Smith launching global sales next week. Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady are producing.

Dal Farra said: “We are excited to be working again with Peter and Lucy on what will be a fun and moving adaptation of Steve Almond and Julianna Baggott’s wonderful novel.”