‘Love, Death & Robots’: Netflix Drops Surprise Season 3 Episode

Good news for Love, Death & Robots fans. Netflix has dropped a surprise Season 3 episode ahead of the Emmy-winning animated anthology series’ May 20 premiere. You can watch the full episode, titled “Three Robots: Exit Strategies” at the bottom of the story.
In the episode, based on the short story by sci-fi novelist John Scalzi, the titular trio of droll droids return to take a whirlwind tour studying post-apocalyptic human survival strategies before mankind was finally snuffed out.
Created by Tim Miller (Deadpool), Love, Death & Robots showcases five- to 15-minute episodes created by different animation teams from around the world. The series features a wide breadth of genres — science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy — that house the stories told through animation styles from traditional 2D to photo-real 3D CGI. New episodes in Volume 3 range from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse.
Miller executive produces with David Fincher (Mindhunter).
Love, Death & Robots has won 11 Primetime Emmy awards, including Outstanding Animated Short Form Program and Individual Achievement in Animation, among others.
