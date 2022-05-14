‘Los Montaner’ Gives Teaser Trailer For Disney+ Series On Famous Latin American Family

They’re one of the most famous families in Latin America. Now, the rest of the world beckons, as the Montaner family is launching a new reality series on Disney+.

Coming to Disney+ later this year, Los Montaner is a new Disney+ original documentary series. It takes audiences inside the day-to-day life of the Montaner family’s most intimate moments including weddings, births, and celebrations, as well as, providing the audience with a behind-the-scenes look at their artistic careers.

Los Montaner follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their significant others Stefi, Sara and Camilo. Ricardo, the patriarch, has been one of the most prominent figures in Latin music for the past 40 years.

More recently, Ricardo became a social media phenomenon. Ricardo and his family open up their lives, and their homes, to audiences in this series and reveal how they merge their private lives with their professional careers in front of the public eye, and demonstrate how they celebrate the milestones of their artistic careers and personal celebrations and handle challenges and emotionally trying situations.

The series offers cinematic moments and live music performances and showcases the family’s lifestyle in a vérité-style documentary made using mixed-media formats, including cell phone footage and confessional interviews, as well as videos and photos from the family’s private archive. With a non-linear narrative, Los Montaner invites the viewers at home to get to know each member of the Montaner clan.

Created by the Montaner family and Lex Borrero, the ten episode series is produced by Ntertain Studios with creative collaboration by the Disney Branded Television unscripted team.

Executive producers are Lex Borrero, Tommy Mottola and Ivanni Rodriguez along with Ricardo, Marlene, Mau and Ricky Montaner. Santiago Zapata and Chris Smith also serve as executive producers and are showrunners and directors for Ntertain Studios’ series.