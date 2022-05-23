Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: ICM Partners, Politico To Host Candidates Forum On Homelessness

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) and Councilman Kevin de Leon will take part in a Los Angeles mayoral candidates forum at ICM Partners on Tuesday that will focus on what is perhaps the biggest issue in the race: homelessness.

The event, called Solving Homelessness and sponsored by Politico and ICM Partners, also will feature Alfre Woodard with opening remarks. It comes with just two weeks before the mayoral primary, with polls showing a tight race between Bass and developer Rick Caruso. An ICM Partners spokesperson said that Caruso, who has blanketed Los Angeles airwaves with ads focused on the homelessness crisis, was invited but declined, citing a scheduling conflict.

In a debate in March, Bass said that she would appoint a person who would be in charge of addressing the homelessness crisis, and that person would report to her. She also talked of a plan to house 15,000 people in her first year. De Leon emphasized his record in addressing the problem in his district, citing what he said was the largest “tiny home” village in the country.

The race has changed in recent weeks, as Councilman Joe Buscaino dropped out and endorsed Caruso, and Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer dropped out and endorsed Bass.

Politico’s Jeremy B. White will moderate the event. The event will be streamed starting at 4 PM PT here. ICM Politics was launched in 2017 and recently hosted events such as a State of Reproductive Rights conversation featuring New York Attorney General Letitia James. Travis Merriweather recently succeeded Hannah Linkenhoker as head of the political unit.