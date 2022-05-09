Lorton Entertainment To Launch Sales On Alex Gibney’s Boris Becker Doc In Cannes

Alex Gibney’s upcoming Boris Becker documentary is heading to Cannes, with Lorton Entertainment set to launch sales on the title on the Croisette next week.

The project, which is nearing completion, has exclusive behind-the scenes access to the former-Grand Slam champion. Gibney, the Oscar-winning director behind Taxi To The Dark Side, has been documenting Becker for more than three years, right up until the end of last month, when he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for hiding millions of dollars of assets after being made bankrupt in 2017.

The title, which is produced by John Battsek, explores every aspect of the tennis sensation who won the Wimbledon Championship at the age of just 17. He went on to win 49 career titles including six Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal. The project features a series of personal interviews with Becker as well as members of his immediate family and stars from the world of tennis such as John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg.

Lorton Entertainment, the company behind Wayne Rooney documentary Rooney which launched on Amazon Prime, is financing and selling the title.

“This film about Boris Becker recounts an extraordinary tale,” said Gibney. “It is both a candid insider’s look at the world of professional tennis and it is also a poignant portrait of the man himself. Like the Rudyard Kipling quote at the entrance to Wimbledon Centre Court, Boris is an individual who appears to ‘meet with triumph and disaster and treat those two imposters just the same.’”

Battsek added: “Boris Becker’s story is a remarkable one. Thrust into the global spotlight aged just 17, his unique achievements in tennis both on the court and then as a successful coach to world number one Novak Djokovic merit cinematic treatment. His life off the court trying to manage his private relationships and his spiralling financial commitments have become the stuff of gossip and falsehoods. Boris has been incredibly brave revealing all to us. Alex and I share a big responsibility in making this film.”