Netflix’s Romance ‘Lonely Planet’ Adds Diana Silvers & Younès Boucif

EXCLUSIVE: Diana Silvers (Space Force) and Younès Boucif (Standing Up) have signed on to star alongside Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth in the Netflix film Lonely Planet, from writer-director Susannah Grant (Unbelievable), which is currently in production.

Lonely Planet is billed as a love story set in Morocco. Specifics with regard to its plot have thus far been kept under wraps. Grant is also producing alongside Sarah Timberman and 3dot Productions’ Liza Chasin, with VP Studio Film Kira Goldberg serving as creative lead on the project for Netflix.

The film continues the creative partnership between Netflix and 3dot, which has thus far produced the streamer’s recently-released thriller series, Anatomy of a Scandal, based on the book by Sarah Vaughan. 3dot entered into a multi-year, first-look film deal with Netflix in 2019, with adaptations of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestseller The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Diane Cardwell’s memoir Rockaway also in the works.

Silvers is a rising star who played Erin—the daughter of Steve Carell’s General Mark Naird—on Netflix’s comedy series Space Force. The actress has also previously been seen in films including Sarah Adina Smith’s drama Birds of Paradise, Tate Taylor’s action-thriller Ava with Jessica Chastain, Taylor’s horror-thriller Ma with Octavia Spencer, Olivia Wilde’s acclaimed comedy Booksmart for United Artists Releasing and M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass, as well as the Hulu series Into the Dark.

Boucif is a French actor who has previously appeared in the French-language Netflix series Standing Up, as well as the dramatic feature Magnetic Beats, from director Vincent Maël Cardona.

Silvers is represented by WME, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Boucif By Time-Art.