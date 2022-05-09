London Thor To Replace Reina Hardesty In Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ Spinoff; Derek Luh, Asa Germann & Shelley Conn Join Cast

London Thor (Shameless) has joined the cast of Prime Video’s upcoming spinoff of The Boys as a lead, replacing Reina Hardesty weeks after the actress’ exit, which Deadline exclusively revealed.

Thor is the latest actor to join the untitled spinoff in a recasting amid a number of recent departures. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Chance Perdomo came to the project replacing Shane Paul McGhie, who departed the series with Aimee Carrero and Hardesty.

Also joining the cast as series regulars are Derek Luh (Shining Vale), newcomer Asa Germann and Shelley Conn (Bridgerton). They will join previously announced cast members Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway and Maddie Phillips. The series hails from showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters.

The Untitled The Boys spinoff, which is now in production, is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games— with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.

Fazekas and Butters executive produce alongside Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, who wrote the original script, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr. Brant Engelstein is co-executive producer.

The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Loreli Alanís will serve as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

Thor is a Los Angeles raised actress, singer, and writer. Her television credits include a recurring role in Showtime’s Shameless and appearances in Netflix’s You and Never Have I Ever.

Luh most recently appeared in Starz’s Shining Vale as Ryan opposite Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear. His previous television credits include All Rise and Runaways.

Newcomer Germann started his career at the Ruskin Theatre in Los Angeles performing in Suburbia, This is Our Youth, Orphans and The Red Coat. His credits also include starring in the award-winning short Two Little Boys directed by Farbod Khoshtinat and will appear opposite Evan Peters in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Conn can currently be seen starring in the second season of Bridgeton for Netflix. She will also appear in Good Omens. Her additional television credits include BBC/Sundance’s Liar, Netflix’s The Irregulars, Channel 5 and Virgin Media’s The Deceived, Starz’s The Rook, Endor and Epix’ Deep State NBC’s Heartbeat and more. Her film credits include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, How Do You Know, Heavenly Delights and Love Sarah.