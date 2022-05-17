‘Loki’ Revealed As Most-Watched Marvel Series On Disney+ As Kevin Feige Debuts ‘She-Hulk’ Trailer At Upfront

Kevin Feige turned up to Disney’s upfronts and revealed that Loki was the most-watched Marvel series on Disney+ to date and dropped the first trailer for comedy She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

Feige said that Loki was a “bold swing” and the “wild ride paid off.” He added that as the first Marvel series on Disney+ to get a second season, production on the sophomore run will start in the next few weeks with star Tom Hiddleston and the entire cast returning.

ABC Upfront 2022: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

It comes ahead of series including WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Loki is set in a Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent world, in which the God of Mischief (Hiddleston) is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in trouble with the bureaucratic Time Variance Authority after absconding with the Tesseract.

Hiddleston is joined in the cast by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2022-23: Photo Gallery

The Marvel boss was joined by Tatiana Maslany, who stars as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases, in the comedy series that launches in August.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will feature Marvel characters including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia; Jessica Gao is head writer.

Watch the trailer below.