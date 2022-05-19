Live Nation L.A. Executive Identified As Voice In The Rubble Of Surfside Condo Collapse

Miami Dade Fire Rescue is reporting that Live Nation executive Theresa Velasquez was heard in the rubble of the 2021 Surfside Condo Collapse in Miami.

Velasquez was heard calling out after the initial collapse of the Champlain Towers on June 24, 2021. But she could not be reached before succumbing to injuries sustained in the building collapse, according to an 11-page Miami Dade Fire Rescue memo obtained by CBS Miami.

Her body was recovered on July 8.

Her brother, David, told CBS Miami said that he accepts the findings of the investigation into the so-called “voice in the rubble.”

“There is no way to know 100%, but it seems like the logical conclusion,” he told the news outlet.

The memo, written by Deputy Fire Chief Raied Jadallah, originally identified a 14-year-old girl as the voice of the victim. Some rescuers heard the trapped voice tell them she had been in apartment 204, whlle others heard 304, the apartment where Velasquez was staying while visiting her parents.

The 12-story Champlain Towers South condo collapse first responders reportedly heard banging on a wall and then a woman pleading to be rescued on the day of the collapse.

“Everybody that was there, that’s what we’re trying to do, get this lady out and comfort her. … She was asking for help and she was pleading to be taken out of there,” a first responder told WPLG at the time.

EARLIER: Miami-Dade County Florida police today identified the body of a 36-year-old Los Angeles executive for major events corporation Live Nation as the latest victim of the Surfside condominum collapse.

Theresa Velasquez came to Miami on June 23 to visit her parents. She arrived the night before the collapse of the Champlain Towers South.

The condominium collapse came at 1:25 AM on June 24. The 12-story beachfront building partially collapsed in one of the deadliest structural collapses in US history. The building was demolished 11 days later.

Velasquez’s parents, Angela Maria, 60, and Julio Cesar Velasquez, 67, lived in Apartment 304 in the complex for nearly a decade.

The couple’s daughter, Theresa — a.k.a. DJ Theresa — began her music industry career as a nightclub DJ in Miami Beach.

She built her career up to touring internationally as a deejay and producer, playing such large events as Super Martxe in Madrid and Circuit Festival in Barcelona, Miami Beach’s White Party and Aqua Girl Miami, New York’s Electric Zoo and Mysteryland USA on the former site of Woodstock in Bethel, N.Y.