Lionsgate Extends First-Look Deal With Emmy Winner Ben Karlin

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has extended Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Ben Karlin and his Superego Industries’ first-look deal.

Most recently, Karlin joined the Lionsgate hit Minx as an executive producer at the top of season one, partnering with creator Ellen Rapoport on the HBOMax show, which received a Season 2 pick-up this week.

Karlin previously EP’d all seasons of Future Man for Hulu following a successful three-year run on Modern Family, the latter of which earned him two Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series.

He was the original head writer and longtime executive producer for the Daily Show with Jon Stewart, winning 9 Emmys, and together with Stewart and Stephen Colbert created The Colbert Report.

Karlin also co-wrote the film ACOD starring Adam Scott and, with Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg, produced the film 50/50 starring Joseph Gordon Levitt.

The news arrives on the heels of a busy season for Lionsgate TV that saw 5 shows launch across a four-week period this Spring: Minx and Julia at HBO Max, Welcome to Flatch at Fox, The First Lady at Showtime, and Swimming With Sharks at Roku.

Karlin is repped by UTA and 3 Arts.