Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Himesh Patel To Star in ‘Providence’ For Limelight And Boies Schiller Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Himesh Patel are set to star in Providence, a comedy from Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker’s Limelight and David Boies and Zack Schiller’s Boies Schiller Entertainment. Limelight and BSE will fully finance and produce, along with Shannon Houchin’s Hideout Productions with Potsy Ponciroli directing. Michael Vukadinovich penned the script.

The story follows the eclectic residents of a small, picturesque island town who must navigate a sensational murder and the discovery of a million dollars as a series of increasingly bad decisions upends the once-peaceful community. Principal photography begins this week in North Carolina.

Sellers, Parker, Hutchins, Schiller and Boies will produce, with Vukadinovich, Tyler Zacharia, Sam Slater, Phil Keefe and Dane Eckerle executive producing. CJ Barbato will co-produce. Ponciroli recent collaboration with Hideout include Old Henry, which has been a critic’s darling since its premiere at Venice.

James is coming off some of the best reviews of her career as Pamela Anderson in the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy, which also was produced by Limelight. She also recently was seen in Netflix’s The Dig.

Gordon-Levitt is also coming off strong reviews for his portrayal of Uber founder Travis Kalanick in the Showtime anthology series Super Pumped. Next up he has the Peacock series Poker Face from Rian Johnson and will voice Jiminy Cricket in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Pinocchio.

Patel is best known for his star-making role in Yesterday, and his recent credits also include Tenet and Don’t Look Up.

This collaboration marks Boies Schiller and Limelight’s sixth recent project together. Upcoming films include the Eva Longoria-starrer Aristotle and Dante and Moving On, a comedy written and directed by Paul Weitz, starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. The companies also have worked together on the upcoming Spanish-language comedy Cuando Sea Joven, which is planned for a theatrical release through Lionsgate this year, and the Naomi Watts thriller The Desperate Hour as well as Netflix’s The Starling with Melissa McCarthy.

