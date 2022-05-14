Lil Keed Dies: Rapper Signed To Young Thug’s YSL Records Was 24

Lil Keed, a rising Atlanta rapper signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records and 300 Entertainment, died on Friday, aged 24. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Announcing Keed’s passing was his younger brother Semaja Zair Render, who is also a rapper and goes by the name Lil Gotit. “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries,” he wrote on Instagram. “I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown.”

Born as Raqhid Jevon Render in Atlanta, Georgia on March 16, 1998, Lil Keed first garnered attention with mixtapes like Trapped on Cleveland and Slime Avenue, signing to YSL and 300 in 2018. The following year, he released his debut album Long Live Mexico, which featured such notable artists as Young Thug, Gunna and Roddy Ricch. The musician also released mixtapes like Keed Talk to ‘Em and A-Team, and collaborated with artists including Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert and Future, among others.

Keed had been scheduled to perform at a Charlotte, NC music festival this afternoon. News of his passing comes days after the arrest of Young Thug, Gunna and 28 others associated with YSL on RICO charges. He was not among those named in the federal prosecutors’ indictment. Plans for a memorial have not been disclosed. Lil Gotit’s statement can be found below.