Up & Comers Levi Miller, Solly McLeod, Isabella Pappas, Lou Llobell, Izuka Hoyle Star In Teen Thriller ‘Beach Boys’ – Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Galway Film Festival winners Andy & Ryan Tohill (The Dig) are set to direct up and comers Levi Miller (Kraven the Hunter), Solly McLeod (star of upcoming ITV series Tom Jones), Isabella Pappas (Finding Alice), Lou Llobell (Foundation), and Izuka Hoyle (Mary Queen of Scots) in Beach Boys. Scripted by Malachi Smyth, the film will be repped at the Cannes Market by Hyde Park International.

Don’t let the title fool you, there is no harmony on display here. Pic takes place over one long summer night when a set of affluent students celebrate the end of term, clash with a group of local youths who’ve also hit the same beach to party. Rather than share a beach big enough for everyone, each side stakes absolute rights over it, leading to confrontation, violence, and ultimately tragedy for all. The film was developed with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

“We are hugely excited to collaborate with such an amazing group of emerging, talented actors,” said the directors. “Together we’ll leave sun kissed sands and descend into the darkness of Beach Boys, where reason and patience give way to suspicion and prejudice. An intense, pressure-cooker thriller that will leave audiences cowering for the safety of a primitive campfire.”

Producers are Lee Brazier of Mr.B Films (Yesterday) Ben Pullen of Sentinel Entertainment (The Score, Sentinel) and Jon Silk of Silk Mass (Nightride and upcoming The Black Demon). The Tohills are represented by Management 360 and ICM. Levi Miller is repped by Rogue, Verve and Eaton. Lou Llobell is repped by Vivienne Clore and ICM. Solly Mcleod is repped by The Artists Partnership, CAA and The UnTseen. Izuka Hoyle is repped by Vivienne Clore and Isabella Pappas is repped by 42.