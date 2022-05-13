Leslie Bibb Joins Kristen Wiig In ‘Mrs. American Pie’ Apple Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Leslie Bibb has been tapped to star alongside Kristen Wiig in in Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, executive produced by Laura Dern. Based on Juliet McDaniel’s book, Mrs. American Pie hails from creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and director Tate Taylor (Breaking News in Yuba County). Oscar winner Allison Janney also recently signed on to star in the series, in which Dern is poised for a key role.

Written by Sylvia and directed by Taylor, Mrs. American Pie is a story about gorgeously impossible people. Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, it follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) and her attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have nots, the series asks the same questions that baffle us today: Who gets a seat at the table, how do you get a seat at the table, and what will you sacrifice to get there?

Bibb will play Dinah, a lovely, but vulnerable member of the high society.

The series was developed by Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons via their Jaywalker Pictures banner. Sylvia is writing, exec producing and showruning the series. Taylor will direct and also will exec produce alongside his producing partner John Norris via their Wyolah Entertainment banner. Katie O’Connell Marsh executive produces for Boat Rocker. Apple Studios produces.

Bibb can next be seen starring in God’s Favorite Idiot opposite Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone as well as the Lionsgate film About My Father opposite Robert DeNiro and Sebastian Maniscalco. She’s repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management.