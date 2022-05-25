Leonine Studios Buying Berlin-Based Hyperbole Medien To Expand Production Stable

Germany’s Leonine Studios is acquiring Berlin-based Hyperbole Medien.

Effective June 1, Hyperbole will sit next to i&u TV, Madame Zheng Production, Odeon Fiction, SEO Entertainment, W&B Television and Wiedemann & Berg Film in the Leonine production group.

Hyperbole focuses on socially relevant entertainment using a mix of politics and pop culture that targets Generations Y & Z. Its productions include ZDF’s series Germania, which won the Grimme Award and the Golden Camera Digital Awards and ZDFneo’s political entertainment format 13 Fragen (ZDFneo). It also operates German political journalism YouTube channel titled Die Da Oben for SWR/Funk.

Hyperbole’s previous owner Bastian Asdonk will continue as Managing Director. At his side, Christian Meinberger, Chief Digital Officer of Leonine Studios, will join the Hyperbole management team. He manages the creative exchange for digital format development for all Leonine Studios producers and realizes synergies in the production area.

Leonine CEO Fred Kogel said: “Hyperbole’s development and formats have impressed us for some time now. The company is characterized by a clear profile, a feel for the zeitgeist and a successful mix of innovative and journalistically high-quality formats. Hyperbole’s creative team is an excellent fit for us. Together we will complement our existing IP with new formats and expand the cross-media reach of our content. In this way, we’re broadening the growth potential for our digital production area for the long term.”

Hyperbole’s Asdonk said: “We could not have wished for a better partner for further development than Leonine Studios. Their excellent productions stand for quality on all platforms and the overall set-up of the group is an innovative and far-sighted model. We are very much looking forward to working with outstanding creatives and a bold management.”