Lena Dunham Film ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Gets Theatrical Release, Amazon Premiere Date – First Look

Amazon today unveiled the first clip from its Lena Dunham film, Catherine Called Birdy, also announcing that it will hit theaters on September 23, in advance of its Prime Video debut on October 7.

The film written and directed by Dunham is based on Karen Cushman’s children’s novel of the same name. It’s set in the year 1290, in the Medieval English village of Stonebridge, and follows Lady Catherine aka Birdy (Bella Ramsey), the youngest child of Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott) and the Lady Aislinn. Her playground is Stonebridge Manor, a house that, like the family, has seen better days. Financially destitute and utterly greedy, Rollo sees his daughter as his path out of financial ruin by marrying her off to a wealthy man for money and land. But Birdy, like all the great teen heroines, is spirited, clever and adventurous, and ready to put off any suitor that comes calling in increasingly ingenious ways. Her imagination, defiance and deep belief in her own right to independence put her on a collision course with her parents. When the vilest suitor of all arrives, they are presented with the ultimate test of love for their daughter.

Joe Alwyn (Conversations with Friends) and Dean-Charlies Chapman (1917) also star in the pic, which will open in theaters against Disney’s re-relase of James Cameron’s Avatar and Olivia Wilde’s Warner Bros. thriller Don’t Worry Darling. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett produced it, with Dunham, Michael P. Cohen, Tilly Coulson and Liz Watson exec producing.

Dunham also recently directed the feature Sharp Stick, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Her first of two films since her 2010 breakout Tiny Furniture centers on Sarah Jo (Kristine Froseth), a naive 26-year-old living on the fringes of Hollywood with her mother Marilyn (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and sister Treina (Taylour Paige), who longs to be seen. When she begins an affair with her older employer Josh (Jon Bernthal), she is thrust into an education on sexuality, loss and power. Check out the new clip from Catherine Called Birdy above. New stills from the film can be found above and below.

Alex Bailey/Amazon