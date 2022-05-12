‘Legacies’ To End With Season 4 On The CW

There will not be a fifth season for Legacies. The CW has canceled The Originals spinoff from Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries), Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios, after four seasons.

Legacies was on the bubble, but had a slight edge due to its ties to one of the CW’s signature series, The Vampire Diaries, but ultimately the CW decided not to go forward with another season as the network has been making some tough calls as it prepares for a sale. The June 16 Season 4 finale will now serve as the series finale.

A spinoff of The Originals, Legacies features characters from both series and its predecessor The Vampire Diaries. The series stars Danielle Rose Russell as 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf and witch bloodlines. Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, Legacies tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

Also not returning for the 2022-2023 broadcast season on the CW are Batwoman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, 4400, Roswell, New Mexico, Dynasty and Charmed.

Legacies hails from Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, with Julie Plec, Brett Matthews, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo executive producers.