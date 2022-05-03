Lee Daniels Entertainment Hires Asger Hussain As Television SVP

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Asger Hussain is joining Lee Daniels Entertainment as SVP of Television, overseeing all aspects of development and production.

Hussain is taking over for Marc Velez who is departing the position.

Award-winning Danish producer Hussain’s arrival at the studio reps a reteaming with Daniels: The two previously worked together on the Oscar-winning Precious, The Paperboy, The Woodsman and Shadowboxer.

Most recently, Hussain served as VP of Production for Gamechanger Films. He also produced the critically-acclaimed South African western, Five Fingers for Marseilles.

In May 2021, Daniels signed a new multi-year overall deal with 20th Television, cementing a partnership that started in 2015 with the smash hit Empire.

The company’s current on-air projects include ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot, Fox’s Our Kind of People, BET’s Ms. Pat as well as the upcoming FX spy series The Spook Who Sat By the Door, and Hulu’s untitled Sammy Davis Jr. limited series, co-written and directed by Daniels.

“Asger has been in the trenches with me from the beginning of my career. He’s family. Our journey continues!” said Daniels in a statement to Deadline.

“It’s exhilarating to reunite with Lee again and continue the work on groundbreaking stories that are both timely and entertaining,” said Hussain.