Ex-Mip Chief Laurine Garaude Joins TV Demand Data Firm Parrot Analytics As EMEA Partnerships Chief

Laurine Garaude, the former head of the Mip television markets, has resurfaced at TV demand data firm Parrot Analytics.

She will take on the post of Partnerships Director (EMEA) for Parrot, whose proprietary technology allows TV companies to track and measure demand for shows in real-time.

Grant Cover has also joined as Partnerships Director (North America).

Garaude stepped down as Director of Television for RX France (formerly Reed Midem) in January 2021 after 12 years. She had first joined in 1993 and went on to lead Mip TV and Mipcom.

In her new role, she’ll work to help entertainment companies inform their strategic content decisions using Parrots data-driven solutions.

“I have always been passionate about the international content industry and I am continuously inspired and motivated by the positive impact of technology on content and the business of entertainment,” said Mrs. Garaude.

“In the last few years especially we have all seen the exponential growth and influence of content from around the world, with some local series becoming worldwide hits. Global content investments have continued to ramp up also and there is now more competition than ever. This is why it is so important today to find the right balance of intuition, great talent, smart insights and value-adding datasets to help de-risk decisions and investments.”

New North American exec Cover spent 15 years at Gracenote and Nielsen, where he most recently served as SVP, Client Solutions leading the client business relationships with CBS and Paramount+.

“It’s a perfect time to be joining Parrot Analytics. The content industry must adapt to the attention economy,” he said. “The increasing number of platforms and competition for audience attention is already stretched thin. Parrot Analytics has a distinct and complete toolkit to measure and capture attention metrics that is unbiased, nuanced and holistic,” said Mr. Cover.