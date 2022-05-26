Landmark Takes Over Laemmle Theatres’ Pasadena Playhouse 7

Landmark Theatres has entered into a long-term lease agreement for the Playhouse 7 movie theatre in Pasadena, CA, which was previously operated by Laemmle Theatres since Feb. 5, 1999.

The family-run art house chain built the venue at 673 E. Colorado Blvd. from the ground up. The multiplex is comprised of seven screens, and 1,300 seats. A summer reopening is planned.

Landmark will upgrade the the Playhouse’s sound and projection systems and in the coming months, after opening, will complete an upgrade of the location’s plush, luxury seating.

“The Playhouse acquisition is important for Landmark, as we’re able to continue the tradition of showcasing quality film to Pasadena’s moviegoing community. This theatre has a deep history, which we look forward to honoring and building upon in the years ahead,” said Landmark President Kevin Holloway.

“It is extremely gratifying to be able to continue to serve the community with an arthouse theatre. We are invested in supporting the arts in the Pasadena Playhouse Village area,” says Arash Danialifar.

New concessions will include gourmet and healthy food items, alongside traditional movie theatre favorites, including Orville Redenbacher popcorn and real butter. Beer and wine will continue to be available, with full spirits.

Landmark Theatres’ new openings this summer include the nine-screen complex at Annapolis Harbour Center in Maryland and another ten-screen, 1800 seat theatre in Glenview, a suburb of Chicago, IL, with more locations to be announced.

Leading the negotiations with GD Realty to operate the theatre is Michael Fant, EVP for Landmark Theatres.