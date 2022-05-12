‘La Brea’: Tonantzin Carmelo and Michelle Vergara Moore Upped To Series Regulars For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: NBC’s La Brea has upped Tonantzin Carmelo and Michelle Vergara Moore to series regulars for Season 2. Both actors were recurring guest stars last season. Production on the show’s sophomore turn is currently underway in Australia.

Carmelo will return to 10,000 B.C. in the role of Paara who is from the Tongva tribe and the leader of the village at the Fort. She is strong and commanding with a reasonable and sympathetic spirit. She saves Ty’s (Chiké Okonkwo) life but in Season 2, when the survivors at the clearing come into conflict with the fort’s villagers, he increasingly finds himself torn between his loyalty to his friends and his growing relationship with Paara.

Vergara Moore is back as Ella Jones, an artist in her 40s who comes to realize the unexplainable visions she draws in her artwork are actually memories from her past life in 10,000 BC. Upon meeting Gavin (Eoin Macken), Ella discovers she went through the light to 1988 as a young girl named “Lilly”. Looking to save her friend Veronica (Lily Santiago) who Ella knows from her memories is trapped in a bear claw in 10,000 BC, she jumps through the Seattle sinkhole with Gavin and Izzy (Zyra Gorecki).

In La Brea, a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens up in Los Angeles, tearing a family apart by separating the mother (Natalie Zea) and son (Josh Harris) from the father (Macken) and daughter (Gorecki). Part of the family finds itself in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers. They must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Costars also include Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, and Josh McKenzie.

La Brea is produced by Universal Television and Australia’s Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group in association with Keshet Studios. Writer David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman, Adam Davidson and Chris Hollier.

