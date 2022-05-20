Acclaimed Musical ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ Announces Broadway Venue

Kimberly Akimbo, the Off Broadway musical that’s won a slew of critics awards this season, has settled on the venue for its Broadway engagement in the fall: The production will begin previews at Broadway’s Booth Theatre on October 12, with an official opening on November 10.

The production will feature the original Off Broadway cast: Victoria Clark in the title role, Justin Cooley, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander and Nina White.

Produced by David Stone, Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo and Aaron Glick, Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Jeanine Tesori, based on the play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, with choreography by Danny Mefford. Jessica Stone directs.

The synopsis: The musical follows Kim, “a bright and funny New Jersey teen who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.”