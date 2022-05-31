Kevin Spacey To “Voluntarily” Appear In UK Court To Face Four Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey will “voluntarily” appear in a UK court on four counts of sexual assault, following questions over whether he would need to be extradited from the U.S.

In the past hour, the American Beauty star has given a statement to Good Morning America in which he said he is “confident” he can prove his innocence.

The Oscar winning 62-year-old was last week charged with four counts of sexual assault involving three men in the UK, including “one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” per the Crown Prosecution Service.

“I very much appreciate the CPS’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise,” said Spacey’s statement.

“While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

Questions had been raised in reports over whether Spacey would need to be extradited from the U.S.

Spacey was artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theatre from 2003-2015. In November 2017, the storied company said it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior against the star after an investigation.

After laying low for several years, he has returned to the public eye over the past few weeks with two Cannes projects: Peter Five Eight and 1242 – Gateway to the West taken to market.