Kevin Spacey To Star In ‘1242 – Gateway To The West’; Galloping Entertainment To Launch Sales At Cannes Market

Kevin Spacey has been confirmed to star in historical drama 1242 – Gateway to the West, which will be on sale at Cannes Market.

The UK/Hungarian/Mongolian co-production represents Spacey’s biggest feature to date since several people accused him of sexual harassment and unwanted advances in 2017.

Principal photography will commence in October 2022 in Hungary and Mongolia on the shoot, which also stars Eric Roberts, Christopher Lambert, Terence Stamp and newcomers Jeremy Neumark-Jones and Genevieve Florence. Veteran Hungarian director Peter Soos will helm the film which is scripted by Aron Horvath and Joan Lane and produced by Bill Chamberlain and Kornel Sipos.

The film tells the story of Genghis Khan’s grandson Batu Khan, who was elected commander in chief of the western part of the Mongol empire. A skilled military commander, he won battles from China to Persia and was given responsibility for the invasion of Europe but in 1242 Khan is confronted by a deeply spiritual man and a castle in Hungary that halts his invasion of Europe and ultimately causes his downfall.

Executive producers are Istvan Bodzsar, Carlos Alperin, Norman Merry, Tim Smith, Paul Brett and Csaba Iski. The Mongolian co-producers are Bayar Banzragch and Battushig Batbold.

International sales are being handled by Australia’s Galloping Entertainment and post-production will take place in the UK at LipSync, Pinewood Studios and Abbey Road Studios.