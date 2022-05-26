Skip to main content
Kevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Assault In UK

AP

Oscar winner Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault involving three men in the UK, said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division, in a statement. The charges follow an investigation by London police.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” according to the CPS statement as reported by Reuters and other news outlets.

MORE TO COME

