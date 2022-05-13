Another Kevin Spacey Project Is Heading To The Cannes Market In The Shape Of ‘Peter Five Eight’

EXCLUSIVE: Another Kevin Spacey project is heading to the Cannes market in the shape of thriller Peter Five Eight.

The completed project has been picked up for worldwide sales by VMI International. Rebecca De Mornay, Jet Jandreau and Jake Weber also star. Michael Zaiko Hall directs.

Pic follows Sam (Jandreau), a seemingly poised and glamorous real estate agent in a small mountain community who is revealed to be an unhinged and troubled alcoholic with a dark secret. Spacey will play “a charismatic” stranger who arrives out of the blue at the behest of his powerful and shadowy boss, Mr Lock.

The film’s marketing tagline is “The Guilty Always Pay The Price”.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner and star of Netflix’s House Of Cards, is also in the market with historical drama 1242 – Gateway To The West, on sale with Australian outfit Galloping Entertainment.

These two films are among the first Spacey projects to be on sale in the market since multiple people accused the actor of sexual harassment and unwanted advances in 2017.

The only other project Spacey is known to have taken part in in recent years is Franco Nero-directed drama The Man Who Drew God, which will also be on sale on the Croisette via OneTwoThree Media.

There will be no shortage of actors and directors tinged with controversy in the Cannes market this year. There are also new films starring or directed by Roman Polanski, Luc Besson, Johnny Depp, Alec Baldwin and James Franco.