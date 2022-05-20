Candle Media Taps Courtney Cappa, Kendall Ostrow As SVPs Of Finance, Development

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media has hired seasoned executives Courtney Cappa and Kendall Ostrow as, respectively, SVP, Finance & Accounting, and SVP, Business Development & Community.

Cappa will help drive Candle’s corporate finance efforts including building up a corporate team to oversee financial planning and accounting, reporting to Candle CFO Salil Mehta.

Ostrow will focus on building strategic partnerships and developing strategies to strengthen the communities around Candle and its business units and brands, reporting to Brent Weinstein, Candle’s Chief Development Officer.

Cappa will be based in LA, Ostrow in New York.

Candle co-founders, co-CEOs and former Walt Disney colleagues, Mayer and Staggs, called the duo “tremendous executives with deep experience, skills and relationships.”’

Cappa most recently served as head of finance and controller at independent film and television studio Wiip, guiding the company from start-up through several rounds of fundraising to its successful sale to JTBC Studios. Prior to Wiip, she was VP of Finance/Accounting at Legendary and Europacorp, working on key acquisitions, including the sale of Legendary to Wanda. She began her media career in finance at Disney.

Ostrow was most recently at UTA for seven years, building its digital strategy department, then serving as head of client strategy for UTA IQ. Previously, she was at ID PR, and head of new media for The Ellen Show.

Candle, launched last year with financial backing from Blackstone Group, is adding execs as it continues to grow, most recently acquiring ATTN, a social media storytelling company for Gen Z and Millennials. That follows deals for Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, CoComelon producer Moonbug Entertainment, Fauda producer Faraway Productions and a minority stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s Westbrook.