‘Kevin Can Wait’ Alum Erinn Hayes To Guest Star On Season 2 Of ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’

This is a pretty meta casting — Kevin Can Wait alum Erinn Hayes is set to guest star on the upcoming second and final season of AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself. Hayes will appear in an as-yet undisclosed role alongside series stars Annie Murphy, Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen and Alex Bonifer.

Hayes played James’ wife Donna on the first season of Kevin James’ CBS comedy series Kevin Can Wait. She was let go at the end of the season and replaced by James’ former King of Queens co-star Leah Remini. Hayes’ exit was met with backlash by fans, there was a Season 2 ratings decline for Kevin Can Wait, which was eventually canceled.

There has been speculation that Kevin Can F**k Himself was actually a takeoff on James’ sitcom Kevin Can Wait (the male leads are both named Kevin), although neither AMC nor Kevin Can F**k Himself producers ever suggested or stated that was the case.

The first season of Kevin Can F**k Himself, which is part multi-cam comedy and part single-camera dark drama, follows the story of Allison McRoberts, played by Murphy, a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She’s beautiful and can take a joke, though she’s usually the butt of them. And she’s married to Kevin (Peterson), a guy who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he’s … funny. Allison is a doting wife trying to break free from her stereotypical role as a secondary character to her husband Kevin (Peterson).

Hayes was nominated for an Emmy Award for her starring role on the cult hit Children’s Hospital and segued into its spinoff, Medical Police, on Netflix. Most recently, Hayes wrapped production on A Christmas Story sequel, Ralphie, for HBO Max, and can currently be seen in the Starz limited series Gaslit opposite Julia Roberts. She also recurs on Sony/ABC’s The Goldbergs and was last seen on the big screen opposite Keanu Reeves in Bill & Ted Face the Music. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Sweeney Entertainment.